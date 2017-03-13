KYNG Announce Tour Dates With FOZZY, GOJIRA

Hard rock trio Kyng has announced direct support dates with Fozzy this spring. The So-Cal band is slotted as direct support for the tour with Sons Of Texas to open the show. Additionally, the band has a couple direct support dates with Gojira and is set to play a handful of the major rock festivals this summer. Catch Kyng’s heavy-hitting live show at any of the dates listed below. Tickets can be purchased on the band’s website here.

“We are happy to announce that we will be hitting the road with Fozzy,” states drummer Pepe Clark. “We’ve had the pleasure of sharing the stage with them once before and are excited to do a proper run together.”

The band recently released their newest studio album, Breathe In The Water, produced by Machine (Lamb of God, Clutch) at The Machine Shop Recording Studio in Austin, TX via Razor & Tie. The album, featuring title track and single “Breathe In The Water”, is available for purchase on iTunes.

Tour dates:

March

15 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory*

April

16 - Fullerton, CA - The Sidebar

30 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

May

2 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues^

3 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City^

6 - Canton, GA - The Revival

7 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion*

9 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse at The International

10 - Louisville, KY - Trixies Entertainment Complex

12 - Ashwaubenon, WI - Green Bay Distillery

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Diesel Club Lounge

17 - Lancaster, PA - The Chameleon Club

18 - Patchogue, NY - 89 North Music Venue

19 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

20 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range*

23 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

24 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

27 - San Antonio, TX - River City Rockfest*

July

14 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA*

16 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Open Air*

23 - Bangor, ME - Rise Above Fest 2017*

* - festival

^ - with Gojira

Kyng is Eddie Veliz (vocals, guitar), Tony Castaneda (bass, backup vocals), and Pepe Clarke (drums).