KYUSS Founder BRANT BJORK Announces North American Tour Dates
July 22, 2019, 2 hours ago
Brant Bjork, the legendary California-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and founding member of Kyuss, has announced a North American headlining tour. Set to launch on September 12 in St. Louis, MO, the two and a half week trek will run up the east coast, concluding on September 28 in Milwaukee, WI. Support on the Brant Bjork tour will come from Philadelphia heavy psych unit, Ecstatic Vision.
Dates:
September
12 - St Louis, MO - Firebird
13 - Indianapolis, IN - Citadel Music Hall
14 - Youngstown, OH - Westside Bowl
15 - Baltimore, MD - Otto Bar
16 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands
17 - Buffalo, NY - Iron Works
18 - Boston, MA - Middle East Upstairs
19 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
20 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair
21 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Knecktie
22 - Providence, RI - Dusk
23 - New Haven, CT - The State House
24 - Brattleboro, VT - Stone church
25 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
26 - Detroit, MI - Magic Bag
27 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's Rock Club
28 - Milwaukee, WI - Walker's Point
Brant Bjork has spent over a quarter century at the epicenter of Californian desert rock. From cutting his teeth alongside Fatso Jetson’s Mario Lalli in hardcore punkers De-Con to drumming and composing on Kyuss’ landmark early albums, to propelling the seminal fuzz of Fu Manchu from 1994-2001 while producing other bands, putting together offshoot projects like Ché, embarking on his solo career as a singer, guitarist and bandleader, founding his own record label and more, Bjork's history is a winding narrative of relentless, unflinching creativity.
(Photo - Adam Cohen)