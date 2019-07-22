KYUSS Founder BRANT BJORK Announces North American Tour Dates

Brant Bjork, the legendary California-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and founding member of Kyuss, has announced a North American headlining tour. Set to launch on September 12 in St. Louis, MO, the two and a half week trek will run up the east coast, concluding on September 28 in Milwaukee, WI. Support on the Brant Bjork tour will come from Philadelphia heavy psych unit, Ecstatic Vision.

Dates:

September

12 - St Louis, MO - Firebird

13 - Indianapolis, IN - Citadel Music Hall

14 - Youngstown, OH - Westside Bowl

15 - Baltimore, MD - Otto Bar

16 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands

17 - Buffalo, NY - Iron Works

18 - Boston, MA - Middle East Upstairs

19 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

20 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair

21 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Knecktie

22 - Providence, RI - Dusk

23 - New Haven, CT - The State House

24 - Brattleboro, VT - Stone church

25 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

26 - Detroit, MI - Magic Bag

27 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's Rock Club

28 - Milwaukee, WI - Walker's Point

Brant Bjork has spent over a quarter century at the epicenter of Californian desert rock. From cutting his teeth alongside Fatso Jetson’s Mario Lalli in hardcore punkers De-Con to drumming and composing on Kyuss’ landmark early albums, to propelling the seminal fuzz of Fu Manchu from 1994-2001 while producing other bands, putting together offshoot projects like Ché, embarking on his solo career as a singer, guitarist and bandleader, founding his own record label and more, Bjork's history is a winding narrative of relentless, unflinching creativity.

(Photo - Adam Cohen)