L.A. GUNS – Comprehensive Compilation Of Greatest Hits And Demos To Be Released

Coming out with all guns a-blazin', Hollywood glam metal masters L.A. Guns will unleash Fistful Of Guns, a superb career retrospective of the band’s most wanted songs from 1985 on through to the group’s most recent studio album, 2012’s magnificent Hollywood Forever.

It’s all here - the Good, the Rad and Sleazy, including the unforgettable blockbuster hit “The Ballad Of Jayne” plus “Sex Action,” “Electric Gypsy,” “Never Enough” and more. Also included are the 1987 studio sessions produced just before their self-titled debut album and the ultra-rare 1985 four song EP Collector’s Edition No. 1 that first earned the band attention from major labels!

Packaged in a deluxe reverse board mini-LP style wallet with individual sleeves for each disc, Fistful Of Guns will blow fans away starting February 3rd. Preorders can be found on Cleopatra Records.

Tracklisting:

CD1

“Electric Gypsy”

“Sex Action”

“One More Reason”

“Rip N’ Tear”

“Never Enough”

“The Ballad Of Jayne”

“Malaria”

“Slap In The Face”

“Sleazy Come Easy Go”

“Kiss My Love Goodbye” (Live 1999)

“Ritual”

“You Better Not Love Me”

“Cry Little Sister” (Theme from The Lost Boys)

“The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo”

“Over The Edge” (Phil Lewis solo)

CD2

The 1987 Demo Sessions

“Soho”

“Nothing To Lose”

“Bitch Is Back”

“Down In The City”

“Electric Gypsy”

“Instrumental”

“Guilty”

“Hollywood Tease”

“Sex Action”

“Midnight Alibi”

“One More Reason”

“One Way Ticket”

“Shoot For Thrills”

“Winter’s Fool”

“Alice In The Wasteland”

The 1985 Demo Sessions

“Don’t Love Me”

“When Dreams Don’t Follow Through”

“It’s Not True”

“Something Heavy”

