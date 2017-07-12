L.A. GUNS Debut “Speed” Music Video; The Missing Peace Album Details Revealed

As the revival of the classic '80s hard rock and heavy metal scene continues unabated here in the 21st century, one reunion has been at the top of the wish-lists of many a fan for a long time: the songwriting combination of Tracii Guns and Philip Lewis under the L.A. Guns banner. What once seemed like a distant memory with no hope of returning has now come around and fans are about to be rewarded for keeping their fingers crossed and their hopes up.

That's right Tracii Guns and Phil Lewis are back together as L.A. Guns. Their new album, The Missing Peace, is set for release on October 13th. Today, the first video for the album's debut single has been released. Watch the video for "Speed". which Tracii Guns describes as “a response to the extremely fast paced "I WANT IT NOW!" world we are living in," below. Hard rock aficionados should keep their ears opened for a nod to the great Deep Purple's legendary track "Highway Star" in one of the verses.

"The Missing Peace is truly an album by definition. It's a collection of music that I have been working on for about 12 years with various styles of rock music. From blues to classical influences, these are all hard-hitting songs. I am very proud of all of the contributions to this album by other members and writers. L.A. Guns fans are in for a treat," says Tracii Guns.

L.A. Guns never looked like the pretty poster boys that so many of their peers did, but more the band that you would be terrified to bump into an alley as they would likely be carrying switchblades and ready for a fight. But despite having many a song to back up that image, they could also write powerful ballads (see the smash hit, "The Ballad Of Jayne" for Exhibit A of this argument) that showed there was some serious songwriting chops in the band. Said chops are fully on display on The Missing Peace, arguably one of the most vital and exciting releases in the band's storied catalog.

The story of how we got from the band's powerful early years to here has already been well documented, so no need to rehash it. What's important to know and understand is that the driving force of all those classic L.A. Guns songs, Tracii and Phil, are back and in a BIG way. Feeling inspired and excited like they did when they first started out, but with many years of wisdom and experience under their belts, The Missing Peace will surely please fans of the band's classic albums (the self-titled debut, Cocked And Loaded, and Hollywood Vampires) as well as their widely heralded "comeback" albums (Man In The Moon and Waking The Dead). In fact, this album feels like the next logical step after the critically heralded Waking The Dead album and shows a band invigorated and ready to bash you over the head, as well as "wow" you with some epic, slower songs, proving you don't always needs a semi-truck to run people over.

Tracklisting:

“All The Same To Me”

“Speed”

“Drop Of Bleach”

“Sticky Fingerz”

“Christine”

“Baby Gotta Fever”

“Kill It Or Die”

“Don't Bring A Knife To A Gun Fight”

“The Flood's The Fault Of The Rain”

“The Devil Made Me Do It”

“The Missing Peace”

“Gave It All Away”

“Speed” video:

Upcoming L.A. Guns live dates:

July

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

23 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

25 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

27 - Hartford, CT - Webster Hall

28 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (Upstairs)

29 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads

August

1 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works

2 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's (with Jack Russell's Great White and Junkyard)

5 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's

6 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory

8 - Waterloo, IA - Spicoli's

9 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

11 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin The Rivers Music Festival

September

1 - Litchfield, MN - Meeker County Fair

2 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

23 - Lawnton, OK - Comanche Nation Fair

30 - Macul, Santiago, Chile - Santiago Rock Festival

October

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe's

7 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway

14 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

27 - Knoxville, TN - The Open Chord

29 - Pekin, IL - Rock N Skull @ Avantis Dome

December

14 - Houston, TX - Proof Bar

31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky (with Faster Pussycat)



January

27 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish - HOB Anaheim (Namm Event)

February

10 - San Juan, Puerto Rico, - Shannan's (with Loudness)

11-16 - Miami, FL - Monsters of Rock Cruise

16 - Jacksonville, FL - 80's In the Park @ Lexington Hotel

17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

L.A. Guns lineup:

Phil Lewis - Vocals

Tracii Guns - Guitars

Johnny Martin - Bass

Michael Grant - Guitar

Shane Fitzgibbon - Drums