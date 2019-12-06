L.A. GUNS Feat. PHIL LEWIS & TRACII GUNS Release Another Xmas In Hell EP; Cover Of THE DAMNED's "There Ain't No Sanity Clause" Streaming

Just in time for the holiday season and most importantly, Christmas carolling season, L.A. Guns have released a brand new digital EP, Another Xmas In Hell. Featuring covers of holiday classics by The Damned, Ramones, Slade, and Billy Squier, these tracks will surely liven up your holiday festivities and provide a suitable soundtrack to guzzling down your spiked eggnog.

Stream or download it on your preferred digital service here. Listen to their cover of The Damned's "There Ain't No Sanity Clause" below.

Another Xmas In Hell also features a special guest appearance from the one and only William Shatner.

Tracklisting:

"The Bills/Christmas Is The Time To Say I Love You" (feat. William Shatner / Billy Squier cover)

"Merry Xmas Everybody" (Slade cover)

"Dreidel"

"There Ain't No Sanity Clause" (The Damned cover)

"Merry Christmas" (I Don't Want To Fight Tonight) (Ramones cover)

"There Ain't No Sanity Clause"

L.A. Guns, between tour dates, are currently working on writing songs for a new studio album tentatively due for release in late 2020 via Frontiers Music Srl. This will be the third studio album since the much welcome reunion of the band's core foundation of vocalist Phil Lewis and guitarist Tracii Guns. It will follow the well received albums The Missing Peace and The Devil You Know, plus the live release, Made In Milan. More details to come in 2020.

Find the band's current tour itinerary here.