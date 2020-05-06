L.A. GUNS Feat. PHIL LEWIS & TRACII GUNS Release New Single "Let You Down"; Audio

L.A. Guns, featuring Phil Lewis and Tracii Guns, have released a new single, "Let You Down". The song was written and recorded this past month while the band is in the midst of work on their next studio album. The band was so struck by the song that they felt the need to release it immediately rather than sit on it for the next studio album. It may or may not appear on said album.

Of the song, Phil Lewis says, "This is our new single, 'Let You Down,' a deep haunting work and words from a tormented soul. It was recorded during quarantine, so Tracii laid down his guitar tracks in Denmark, I did my vocals at home in Las Vegas, and Adam Hamilton played drums and mixed it in LA. Under normal circumstances, it would have been recorded in a more traditional way, but somehow the isolation adds to the atmosphere of this very cool song. I’m sure you’re going to love it. Cheers."

Tracii Guns adds, "This song just appeared at the right time, while we were writing and recording on different continents. Also, we won’t be performing anytime soon and it seems like the type of song that our fans can hold on to for awhile."

L.A. Guns are currently writing and recording songs for a new studio album tentatively due for release via Frontiers Music Srl in late 2020/early 2021. This will be the third studio album since the much welcome reunion of the band's core foundation of vocalist Phil Lewis and guitarist Tracii Guns. It will follow the well received studio albums The Missing Peace and The Devil You Know, plus the live release, Made In Milan, and a covers EP, Another Xmas In Hell.

L.A. Guns is:

Phil Lewis - vocals

Tracii Guns - guitars

Ace Von Johnson - guitars

Johnny Martin - bass

Scot Coogan - drums