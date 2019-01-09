L.A. GUNS Frontman PHIL LEWIS On Feuding With Guitarist TRACII GUNS, Two Versions Of The Band - "I Felt That Was Kind Of An Insult To The Fans"

Rock Assault Radio recently spoke with L.A. Guns frontman Phil Lewis, who discussed the falling out with guitarist Tracii Guns in 2003 which eventually led to two versions of the band making the rounds between 2006 - 2012. Lewis also talked about reuniting with Tracii Guns and getting back to business with the band.

Lewis: "All the fighting and feuding and everything, I have to say, if it wasn't for Tracii, I wouldn't be here. We wouldn't be having this conversation. I have to remind myself of that a lot. It just struck me: 'We haven't communicated, done nothing in over 15 years.' I felt that was kind of an insult to the fans. It was vain of us because we should be working, we should be making music. It's not expected. We started playing each other ideas and songs and before you know it, we were making The Missing Peace."

"It’s finished. It’s pissed off, it’s nasty and pure," says L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns, talking about his band's forthcoming new album, The Devil You Know. The artwork can be seen below:

Tentatively scheduled for release in March 2019 via Frontiers Records, The Devil You Know features Phil Lewis on vocals, Tracii Guns on guitar, Johnny Martin on bass, and Shane Fitzgibbon on drums.

Speaking exclusively to BraveWords scribe Aaron Small, Tracii revealed a handful of songs set to appear on The Devil You Know, they are: "One More Season In Hell", "Gone Honey", "Loaded Bomb", "Boom", "Rage", and the title track "The Devil You Know".