L.A. GUNS Launch Official Video Trailer For Upcoming Made In Milan Release

After more than a decade apart, Tracii Guns and Phil Lewis reunited under the L.A. Guns' banner and in 2017, and released the album The Missing Peace.

With a new found energy and the enthusiasm of the then imminent release of The Missing Peace, L.A. Guns stormed onto the stage in Milan, Italy for the 2017 edition of the Frontiers Rock Festival and took absolutely no prisoners, packing the set front to back with stone cold classics and soon to be classics. This once in a lifetime performance was recorded and will be released on CD, DVD and Blu-Ray formats. The album, which is aptly named Made In Milan, will be released on March 23rd. Pre-order on CD/DVD, Blu-Ray, Vinyl & Digital here, and watch an official video trailer below.

This current incarnation of the band has been touring non-stop and the cohesiveness of the unit, not to mention Phil's stunning and unique vocals and Guns' mind-bending guitar playing, are on full display here. A must hear and listen for all fans of the band, both new and old school.

Tracklisting:

CD:

"No Mercy"

"Electric Gypsy"

"Killing Machine"

"Bow Solo/Over The Edge"

"Sex Action"

"Speed"

"One More Reason"

"Kiss My Love Goodbye"

"Don't Look At Me That Way"

"Malaria"

"Never Enough"

"Jelly Jam"

"The Ballad Of Jayne"

"Rip And Tear"

DVD/Blu-Ray:

"No Mercy"

"Electric Gypsy"

"Killing Machine"

"Bow Solo/Over The Edge"

"The Bitch Is Back"

"Sex Action"

"Speed"

"One More Reason"

"Kiss My Love Goodbyev

"Don't Look At Me That Way"

"Malaria"

"Never Enough"

"Jelly Jam"

" The Ballad Of Jayne"

"Rip And Tear"

Trailer:

Lineup:

Phil Lewis - Vocals

Tracii Guns - Guitars

Johnny Martin - Bass

Michael Grant - Guitar

Shane Fitzgibbon - Drums

(Photo - Dustin Jack)