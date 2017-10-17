L.A. GUNS Release Official Music Video For “The Flood's The Fault Of The Rain”

October 17, 2017, an hour ago

news hard rock l.a. guns

L.A. GUNS Release Official Music Video For “The Flood's The Fault Of The Rain”

L.A. Guns have released a music video for “The Flood's The Fault Of The Rain”, featured on their new album, The Missing Peace. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

“All The Same To Me”
“Speed”
“Drop Of Bleach”
“Sticky Fingers”
“Christine”
“Baby Gotta Fever”
“Kill It Or Die”
“Don't Bring A Knife To A Gun Fight”
“The Flood's The Fault Of The Rain”
“The Devil Made Me Do It”
“The Missing Peace”
“Gave It All Away”

“The Flood's The Fault Of The Rain” video:

“Baby Gotta Fever”:

“Christine”:

“Speed” video:

Upcoming L.A. Guns live dates:

October
27 - Knoxville, TN - The Open Chord
29 - Pekin, IL - Rock N Skull @ Avantis Dome

December
14 - Houston, TX - Proof Bar
31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky (with Faster Pussycat)
 
January
27 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish - HOB Anaheim (Namm Event)

February
10 - San Juan, Puerto Rico, - Shannan's (with Loudness)
11-16 - Miami, FL - Monsters of Rock Cruise
16 - Jacksonville, FL - 80's In the Park at Lexington Hotel
17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

L.A. Guns lineup:

Phil Lewis - vocals
Tracii Guns - guitars
Johnny Martin - bass
Michael Grant - guitar
Shane Fitzgibbon - drums

Featured Audio

IRON MONKEY - "OmegaMangler" (Relapse)

IRON MONKEY - "OmegaMangler" (Relapse)

Featured Video

GOD Premiers “I Am”

GOD Premiers “I Am”

Latest Reviews