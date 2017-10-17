L.A. GUNS Release Official Music Video For “The Flood's The Fault Of The Rain”

L.A. Guns have released a music video for “The Flood's The Fault Of The Rain”, featured on their new album, The Missing Peace. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

“All The Same To Me”

“Speed”

“Drop Of Bleach”

“Sticky Fingers”

“Christine”

“Baby Gotta Fever”

“Kill It Or Die”

“Don't Bring A Knife To A Gun Fight”

“The Flood's The Fault Of The Rain”

“The Devil Made Me Do It”

“The Missing Peace”

“Gave It All Away”

“The Flood's The Fault Of The Rain” video:

“Baby Gotta Fever”:

“Christine”:

“Speed” video:

Upcoming L.A. Guns live dates:

October

27 - Knoxville, TN - The Open Chord

29 - Pekin, IL - Rock N Skull @ Avantis Dome

December

14 - Houston, TX - Proof Bar

31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky (with Faster Pussycat)



January

27 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish - HOB Anaheim (Namm Event)

February

10 - San Juan, Puerto Rico, - Shannan's (with Loudness)

11-16 - Miami, FL - Monsters of Rock Cruise

16 - Jacksonville, FL - 80's In the Park at Lexington Hotel

17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

L.A. Guns lineup:

Phil Lewis - vocals

Tracii Guns - guitars

Johnny Martin - bass

Michael Grant - guitar

Shane Fitzgibbon - drums