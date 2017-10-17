L.A. GUNS Release Official Music Video For “The Flood's The Fault Of The Rain”
October 17, 2017, an hour ago
L.A. Guns have released a music video for “The Flood's The Fault Of The Rain”, featured on their new album, The Missing Peace. Watch the clip below.
Tracklisting:
“All The Same To Me”
“Speed”
“Drop Of Bleach”
“Sticky Fingers”
“Christine”
“Baby Gotta Fever”
“Kill It Or Die”
“Don't Bring A Knife To A Gun Fight”
“The Flood's The Fault Of The Rain”
“The Devil Made Me Do It”
“The Missing Peace”
“Gave It All Away”
“The Flood's The Fault Of The Rain” video:
“Baby Gotta Fever”:
“Christine”:
“Speed” video:
Upcoming L.A. Guns live dates:
October
27 - Knoxville, TN - The Open Chord
29 - Pekin, IL - Rock N Skull @ Avantis Dome
December
14 - Houston, TX - Proof Bar
31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky (with Faster Pussycat)
January
27 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish - HOB Anaheim (Namm Event)
February
10 - San Juan, Puerto Rico, - Shannan's (with Loudness)
11-16 - Miami, FL - Monsters of Rock Cruise
16 - Jacksonville, FL - 80's In the Park at Lexington Hotel
17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
L.A. Guns lineup:
Phil Lewis - vocals
Tracii Guns - guitars
Johnny Martin - bass
Michael Grant - guitar
Shane Fitzgibbon - drums