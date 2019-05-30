L.A. GUNS Return To The Road In June

L.A. Guns, led by vocalist Phil Lewis and guitarist Tracii Guns, are about to resume touring in support of their new album, The Devil You Know. Confirmed dates are as listed:

June

14 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

15 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

20 - Southport Hall - New Orleans, LA

21 - The Village Door at Seascape - Miramar Beach, FL

22 - The Hideaway - Jackson, MS

27 - Aftershock Live Music Venue - Merriam, KS

28 - Poopy's Pub - Savanna, IL

29 - Delmar Hall - Saint Louis, MO

July

11 - Rock The Roses/Hair In The Fair - Welland, ON

18 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

20 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

August

24 - Ojai Libbey Bowl - Ojai, CA (with Tom Keifer)

November

1 - Medina Entertainment Center - Medina, MN (with Tom Keifer)

2 - Arcada Theatre - Saint Anne Woods, IL (with Tom Keifer)

Tracklisting:

"Rage"

"Stay Away"

"Loaded Bomb"

"The Devil You Know"

"Needle To The Bone"

"Going High"

"Gone Honey"

"Don't Need To Win"

"Down That Hole"

"Another Season In Hell"

"Boom" (bonus track)

"The Devil You Know" video:

"Rage" video: