L.A. GUNS - The Missing Peace Album Due In October; Artwork Revealed

L.A. Guns - featuring vocalist Phil Lewis and lead guitarist Tracii Guns - have revealed the artwork for their upcoming new album, The Missing Peace, to be released on October 6th.

The album artwork, created by Las Vegas-based portrait painter Kahla, can be seen below.

The band performed the new song, “Speed”, on April 8th at Most Theater in Santa Ana, CA. Watch viideo of the performance below.

Upcoming L.A. Guns live dates:

May

5 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

6 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

August

11 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin’ The Rivers Music Festival

18 - Milford, IA - Boji Bay Legacy Park

October

28 - Pekin, IL - Rock N Skull at Avantis Dome