L.A. GUNS - The Missing Peace Album Due In October; Artwork Revealed
May 4, 2017, 9 minutes ago
L.A. Guns - featuring vocalist Phil Lewis and lead guitarist Tracii Guns - have revealed the artwork for their upcoming new album, The Missing Peace, to be released on October 6th.
The album artwork, created by Las Vegas-based portrait painter Kahla, can be seen below.
The band performed the new song, “Speed”, on April 8th at Most Theater in Santa Ana, CA. Watch viideo of the performance below.
Upcoming L.A. Guns live dates:
May
5 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd
6 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd
August
11 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin’ The Rivers Music Festival
18 - Milford, IA - Boji Bay Legacy Park
October
28 - Pekin, IL - Rock N Skull at Avantis Dome