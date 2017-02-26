L.A. GUNS To Debut New Songs Online Tonight

The recently reunited L.A. Guns - featuring vocalist Phil Lewis and lead guitarist Tracii Guns, alongside drummer Shane Fitzgibbon, bassist Johnny Martin, and touring guitarist Michael Grant - will be in studio tonight, Sunday February 26th, on Los Angeles based radio station 95.5 KLOS at 11:30pm PST. In addition to talking about their forthcoming tour dates, they will be playing a couple of brand new songs from their upcoming, as yet untitled album set for release later this year. If you do not live in the Southern California area, you can listen online at 955klos.com, and on iHeartRadio.

Catch L.A. Guns live in concert:

March

3 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go-Go‬

4 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go-Go‬

10 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2‬

11 - Pwllheli, Wales - Hard Rock Hell Festival‬

12 - Swansea, Wales - Scene Club‬

14 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront‬

15 - Buckley/Flintshire, Wales - The Tivoli Venue‬

16 - Bristol, UK - Bierkeller‬

18 - West Midlands, UK - Wolverhampton Civic Hall‬

19 - Chester, UK - Live Rooms‬

21 - Aberdeen, UK - The Assembly

22 - Sheffield, UK - 02 Academy‬

24 - Glasgow, UK - 02 ABC‬

25 - London, UK - 02 Academy Islington‬

April

8 - Santa Ana, CA - Yost Theater‬

15 - Santa Rosa, CA - House Of Rock‬

21 - Halethrope, MD - The Fish Head Cantina

‪22‬ - Wantagh Long Island, NY - Mulchay’s‬

26 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

30 - Milan, Italy - Frontiers Festival‬

May

5 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

6 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

August

‪11 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin’ The Rivers Music Festival‬

18 - Milford, IA - Boji Bay Legacy Park‬

October ‬

28 - Pekin, IL - Rock N Skull at Avantis Dome

On February 23rd, L.A. Guns performed in Houston, Texas; fan-filmed video of "Rip And Tear", "Sex Action", and "Bitch Is Back" can be enjoyed below.