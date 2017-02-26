L.A. GUNS To Debut New Songs Online Tonight
February 26, 2017, 2 hours ago
The recently reunited L.A. Guns - featuring vocalist Phil Lewis and lead guitarist Tracii Guns, alongside drummer Shane Fitzgibbon, bassist Johnny Martin, and touring guitarist Michael Grant - will be in studio tonight, Sunday February 26th, on Los Angeles based radio station 95.5 KLOS at 11:30pm PST. In addition to talking about their forthcoming tour dates, they will be playing a couple of brand new songs from their upcoming, as yet untitled album set for release later this year. If you do not live in the Southern California area, you can listen online at 955klos.com, and on iHeartRadio.
Catch L.A. Guns live in concert:
March
3 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go-Go
4 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go-Go
10 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2
11 - Pwllheli, Wales - Hard Rock Hell Festival
12 - Swansea, Wales - Scene Club
14 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront
15 - Buckley/Flintshire, Wales - The Tivoli Venue
16 - Bristol, UK - Bierkeller
18 - West Midlands, UK - Wolverhampton Civic Hall
19 - Chester, UK - Live Rooms
21 - Aberdeen, UK - The Assembly
22 - Sheffield, UK - 02 Academy
24 - Glasgow, UK - 02 ABC
25 - London, UK - 02 Academy Islington
April
8 - Santa Ana, CA - Yost Theater
15 - Santa Rosa, CA - House Of Rock
21 - Halethrope, MD - The Fish Head Cantina
22 - Wantagh Long Island, NY - Mulchay’s
26 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile
30 - Milan, Italy - Frontiers Festival
May
5 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd
6 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd
August
11 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin’ The Rivers Music Festival
18 - Milford, IA - Boji Bay Legacy Park
October
28 - Pekin, IL - Rock N Skull at Avantis Dome
On February 23rd, L.A. Guns performed in Houston, Texas; fan-filmed video of "Rip And Tear", "Sex Action", and "Bitch Is Back" can be enjoyed below.