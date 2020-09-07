L.A. GUNS Vocalist PHIL LEWIS Announces Pair Of Solo Shows
L.A. Guns singer Phil Lewis will perform two intimate, acoustic shows later this week. Details are as follows:
September
11 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX
12 - IDL Ballroom - Tulsa, OK
For the Friday, September 11 show, organizers state: "This is a free show thanks to Black Horse Limo Concert Series, but there are several VIP options available at warehouselive.com. We are allowed to go to 50% capacity, but we are going to keep it at 25% to keep everyone safe. That means grab your tickets now as they are limited."
Tickerts for the Saturday, September 12 show are available now at Stubwire.