L.A. GUNS Welcome Former ENUFF Z'NUFF Guitarist JOHNNY MONACO To The Fold

L.A. Guns recently issued a brief press release as follows:

"Michael Grant announced that he left L.A. Guns effective March 5th to pursue other interests including his solo project, Michael Grant & The Assassins. L.A. Guns thanks Michael for his contributions, and we wish him all the best with his future endeavors."

Additionally, L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns took to Instagram saying, "Love this dude. I wasn't involved in his departure from the band. People come and go and I'll miss him badly in the band. Rock on bro!"

L.A. Guns have announced former Enuff Z'nuff guitarist Johnny Monaco as Grant's replacement. More details will be revealed soon.

Grant recently spoke with Eddie Trunk on air to discuss his departure from the band. Check out the discussion below.

L.A. Guns return to the stage on April 6th in Santa Clarita, CA at The Canyon. To view the band's complete tour schedule, visit this location.

On March 23rd, L.A. Guns will release Live In Milan on CD, DVD, Blu-Ray, vinyl, and digital via Frontiers Music. Pre-orders can be placed here. Filmed in Italy at the 2017 edition of the Frontiers Rock Festival​, this high-energy set features the reunited Tracii Guns and Phil Lewis​ doing what they do best. Check out "No Mercy", as well as an official trailer below.

Tracklisting:

CD:

"No Mercy"

"Electric Gypsy"

"Killing Machine"

"Bow Solo/Over The Edge"

"Sex Action"

"Speed"

"One More Reason"

"Kiss My Love Goodbye"

"Don't Look At Me That Way"

"Malaria"

"Never Enough"

"Jelly Jam"

"The Ballad Of Jayne"

"Rip And Tear"

DVD/Blu-Ray:

"No Mercy"

"Electric Gypsy"

"Killing Machine"

"Bow Solo/Over The Edge"

"The Bitch Is Back"

"Sex Action"

"Speed"

"One More Reason"

"Kiss My Love Goodbye"

"Don't Look At Me That Way"

"Malaria"

"Never Enough"

"Jelly Jam"

" The Ballad Of Jayne"

"Rip And Tear"

Trailer: