LA ARMADA To Release Anti-Colonial Vol. 1 In February; Teaser Video Streaming

La Armada’s latest creation, titled Anti-Colonial Vol. 1, will be available through Bird Attack Records on February 28th, digitally and on vinyl. Check out a teaser video below.

Formed in the Dominican Republic in 2001 and based out of Chicago since 2008, La Armada has carved out a name for themselves locally and nationally with their explosive live shows. Their music showcases their skill and their identity.

With Anti-Colonial Vol. 1, La Armada has crafted a unique style of crossover - a blend of punk, hardcore, metal and rhythms native to their island. The songs come with a message, an invitation to stand up against the oppression and corruption found in their native and adoptive countries. With the new album and an appetite for shows, La Armada will be bringing Latino hardcore fury to stages everywhere.