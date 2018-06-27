LA CHINGA Announce Beyond The Sky Album

Hard rock power trio La Chinga will release their impending new full-length, Beyond The Sky, via Small Stone this fall. Preorders can be found on this location.



The follow-up to La Chinga's 2016 critically-lauded Freewheelin' full-length was captured at Vancouver's fabled Warehouse studio with no-less-fabled producer Jamey Koch (DOA, Copyright, Tragically Hip). Opening track "Nothin' That I Can't Do" sets the agenda for Beyond The Sky's 45 minutes of sublimely confident freedom rock, sometimes meaty and beaty ("Mama Boogie," "Death Rider"), sometimes glam-handed ("Killer Wizard"), and occasionally even dirtbag pretty ("Keep On Rollin'). When it all melts into a puddle of phased goo in the final bars of "Warlords," the listener has been rolled, boogied, and otherwise supernaturally conveyed well beyond the sky, maybe even beyond ridiculous.

Tracklisting:

“Nothin’ That I Can’t Do”

“Wings Of Fire”

“Mama Boogie”

“Black River”

“Beyond The Sky”

“Keep On Rollin’”

“Killer Wizard”

“Death Rider”

“Feel It In My Bones”

“H.O.W.”

“Warlords”

“Nothin’ That I Can’t Do”: