LA CHINGA Debut "Keep On Rollin'" Video

"Keep On Rollin'" is the newest video from Vancouver power trio La Chinga. The track comes by way of the band's Beyond The Sky full-length, released in September via Small Stone.

Issues the band of the clip, "The video for 'Keep On Rollin'' is a lysergic vision of La Chinga live at The Rickshaw Theatre. Filmed and directed by R. D. Cane, the track is a 'dirtbag pretty' ode to their ethos and beliefs of livin'..."

A hard rock power trio with psychedelic powers based in Vancouver, British Columbia, La Chinga draws from Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, MC5, and their own bad habits to conjure the 45 minutes of sublimely confident freedom rock that comprises Beyond The Sky. Sometimes meaty and beaty ("Mama Boogie", "Death Rider"), sometimes glam-handed ("Killer Wizard"), and occasionally even dirtbag pretty ("Keep On Rollin'"), when it all melts into a puddle of phased goo in the final bars of "Warlords," the listener has been rolled, boogied, and otherwise supernaturally conveyed well beyond the sky.

The follow-up to La Chinga's 2016 Freewheelin' full-length was captured at Vancouver's fabled Warehouse Studio with no-less-fabled producer Jamey Koch (DOA, Copyright, The Tragically Hip).

Tracklisting:

“Nothin’ That I Can’t Do”

“Wings Of Fire”

“Mama Boogie”

“Black River”

“Beyond The Sky”

“Keep On Rollin’”

“Killer Wizard”

“Death Rider”

“Feel It In My Bones”

“H.O.W.”

“Warlords”

“Killer Wizard” video: