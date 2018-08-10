LA CHINGA Premieres "Wings Of Fire" Video

As Beyond The Sky - the forthcoming full-length from La Chinga - draws ever closer to its September 7th release via Small Stone, the band has unveiled a visual companion to "Wings Of Fire".

Notes director R. D. Cane, "La Chinga.... When they asked me to shoot a video, I had to really think about how to pay all due respect to their guitar heavy forefathers and still visually knock the socks off of a whole new generation of young rockers. We knew we wanted to make it colorful and exciting but simple enough to not get in the way. 'Wings Of Fire' just rocks. La Chinga knows their thing and they do it so well. This was a blast to shoot and hanging out was very cool, I really can't wait to do more..."

A hard rock power trio with psychedelic powers based in Vancouver, British Columbia, La Chinga draws from Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, MC5, and their own bad habits to conjure the 45 minutes of sublimely confident freedom rock that comprises Beyond The Sky. Sometimes meaty and beaty ("Mama Boogie", "Death Rider"), sometimes glam-handed ("Killer Wizard"), and occasionally even dirtbag pretty ("Keep On Rollin'"), when it all melts into a puddle of phased goo in the final bars of "Warlords," the listener has been rolled, boogied, and otherwise supernaturally conveyed well beyond the sky.

The follow-up to La Chinga's 2016 Freewheelin' full-length was captured at Vancouver's fabled Warehouse Studio with no-less-fabled producer Jamey Koch (DOA, Copyright, The Tragically Hip).

Tracklisting:

“Nothin’ That I Can’t Do”

“Wings Of Fire”

“Mama Boogie”

“Black River”

“Beyond The Sky”

“Keep On Rollin’”

“Killer Wizard”

“Death Rider”

“Feel It In My Bones”

“H.O.W.”

“Warlords”

“Killer Wizard” video:

“Nothin’ That I Can’t Do”: