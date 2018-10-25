LÄÄZ ROCKIT / DUBLIN DEATH PATROL Bassist WILLY LANGE Dead At 57

Willy “Lange” Langenhuizen, bassist for California thrash metal band Lääz Rockit and founding member of Dublin Death Patrol, passed away on October 23rd at 57 years of age, after being seriously injured in a motorcycle accident.

Lääz Rockit vocalist Michael Coons posted the following via Facebook: "In shock... the important thing is to honor Willy Langenhuizen and his family at this time... I will get back to all of you when I’m able to... too difficult right now to do so, please understand."

Willy's Dublin Death Patrol bandmate, Testament frontman Chuck Billy, wrote: "Today I lost my best friend Willy. You were the person I could always count on and I love you for that, I will never forget the wonderful times we shared, see you on the other side, my friend."

Bassist Greg Christian (Trauma, ex-Testament) posted: "Rest In Peace, Willy Lange! I'm still kind of in disbelief. I haven't seen him in about 5 years but I always liked Willy. He was cool. It sucks I won't see him again. Also, I want to say, Willy got Legacy our first real show back in '84. The Stone with Lääz Rockit and Slayer. I'm thankful and appreciate that Willy did that for us. And never forgot. It was a good thing. Anyway .. I'm still stunned here and don't know what to say. Except this is sad news. Truly. Rest In Peace Metal Brother / Bass Brother!!! Rest In Peace!!!"

Guitarist Phil Demmel (Machine Head, ex-Vio-Lence) took to Instagram to pay tribute, saying: "We lost a Dublin legend in shocking fashion. Willy Langenhuizen was taken from his loving family and our town is left with a huge void. One of the nicest, most caring and friendly dudes. Will was someone I looked up to and respected especially in my early years of playing as we was already in established bands, playing clubs. That helped introduce me into a scene that would become my life. Watching and meeting Slayer as the opener for Willy’s band Lääz Rockit. After Lars ripped on Lääz on Rampage Radio, Will wages war on Metallica claiming the Dublin Death Patrol doesn’t fuck around. Pretty sure Lars called for a truce and then later almost got the bass gig after Cliff died! I played in a few City Hoops leagues with him and he hated to lose, played hard and shot lights out from downtown. Same with golf, dude was a natural. All of my heart goes out to Kell and their kids and for them to know how much we ALL care and will be there to support. Goodbye, Willy. Thank you and Rest In Peace."

Willy Lange performed on Lääz Rockit’s first four albums - City’s Gonna Burn (1984), No Stranger To Danger (1985), Know Your Enemy (1987) and Annihilation Principle (1989). He left in late 1989, but reunited with the band for a performance at the Dynamo Open Air festival in 2005. He then performed on Lääz Rockit's Left For Dead album in 2008.

With Dublin Death Patrol, Lange released the albums DDP 4 Life (2007) and Death Sentence (2012).



