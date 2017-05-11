LABŸRINTH - Architecture Of A God EPK Video Posted

May 11, 2017, 22 minutes ago

news heavy metal labyrinth

LABŸRINTH - Architecture Of A God EPK Video Posted

Italian metal band, Labÿrinth, have released an EPK (Electronic Press Kit) for their new studio album, Architecture Of A God, released last month. Find the video below.

Architecture Of A God tracklisting:

“Bullets”
“Still Alive”
“Take On My Legacy”
“A New Dream”
“Someone Says”
“Random Logic”
“Architecture Of A God”
“Children”
“Those Days”
“We Belong To Yesterday”
“Stardust And Ashes”
“Diamond”

EPK:

“Take On My Legacy”:

“Someone Says” video:

“Bullets” video:

“A New Dream”:

Labÿrinth lineup:

Roberto Tiranti - lead vocals
Olaf Thorsen - lead guitars
Andrea Cantarelli - lead guitars
Nik Mazzucconi - bass guitar
Oleg Smirnoff - keyboards
John Macaluso - drums

Featured Audio

WINTERHEARTH - "Dead Man's Hand"

WINTERHEARTH - "Dead Man's Hand"

Featured Video

PYRAMAZE – “A World Divided”

PYRAMAZE – “A World Divided”

Latest Reviews