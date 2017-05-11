LABŸRINTH - Architecture Of A God EPK Video Posted

Italian metal band, Labÿrinth, have released an EPK (Electronic Press Kit) for their new studio album, Architecture Of A God, released last month. Find the video below.

Architecture Of A God tracklisting:

“Bullets”

“Still Alive”

“Take On My Legacy”

“A New Dream”

“Someone Says”

“Random Logic”

“Architecture Of A God”

“Children”

“Those Days”

“We Belong To Yesterday”

“Stardust And Ashes”

“Diamond”

EPK:

“Take On My Legacy”:

“Someone Says” video:

“Bullets” video:

“A New Dream”:

Labÿrinth lineup:

Roberto Tiranti - lead vocals

Olaf Thorsen - lead guitars

Andrea Cantarelli - lead guitars

Nik Mazzucconi - bass guitar

Oleg Smirnoff - keyboards

John Macaluso - drums