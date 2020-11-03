LABYRINTH To Release Welcome To The Absurd Circus Album In January; "The Absurd Circus" Music Video Streaming

Italian metallers, Labyrinth, return with their new studio album, Welcome To The Absurd Circus, in 2021. Once again, speedy power metal songs with unforgettable hooks, epic prog infused metal songs, and some great melodic numbers constitute a record which is going to become another milestone for the Italian metal masters!

Welcome To The Absurd Circus follows the band’s well-received 2017 comeback album, Architecture Of A God. Today, fans can get their first taste of the album with the new single and video, "The Absurd Circus". Watch the video below, and pre-order/save Welcome To The Absurd Circus here.

In the spring of 2016, the band’s founding members Andrea Cantarelli and Olaf Thorsen received a call from Frontiers, asking them to discuss with singer Roberto Tiranti the possibility of a comeback for the band. After much thought, the guys agreed to get back together and round out the line-up with John Macaluso (now replaced by Mattia Peruzzi), Oleg Smirnoff (Vision Divine, Eldritch) on keyboards, and Nik Mazzucconi (Hardline, Edge Of Forever) on bass, Labÿrinth’s comeback album Architecture Of A God (2017) was a definite and true return to form.

With the release of Return To Heaven Denied in 1998, Labÿrinth had a “classic” album on their hands, which was embraced by fans and metal scribes alike and gave a strong push not only to the band’s career, but also to the Italian metal scene as a whole. More albums followed, but after the release of Return To Heaven Denied, Pt. 2 - A Midnight Autumn Dream in 2010 the band went on an indefinite hiatus.

Their return in 2017 was greeted with open arms by metal fans from around the globe. Their upcoming release sees the band continuing the reinvigoration they showed on Architecture Of A God and pushing it even further.

A must hear for not only fans of the band, but progressive and power metal fans in general.

Tracklisting:

"The Absurd Circus"

"Live Today"

"One More Last Chance"

"As Long As It Lasts"

"Den Of Snakes"

"Word’s Minefield"

"The Unexpected"

"Dancing With Tears In My Eyes"

"Sleepwalker"

"A Reason To Survive"

"Finally Free"

"The Absurd Circus" video:

Lineup:

Roberto Tiranti - Vocals

Olaf Thorsen - Guitars

Andrea Cantarelli - Guitars

Oleg Smirnoff - Keyboards

Nik Mazzucconi - Bass

Mattia Peruzzi - Drums