LACERATION Signs With Unspeakable Axe Records For Release Of Remnants Album

Bay Area death-thrashers Laceration has joined forces with Unspeakable Axe Records for the early 2019 release of Remnants.

Emerging out of the Northern Bay Area of California in 2006, Laceration is an old-school style death/thrash band dedicated to crushing skulls and splitting ears. The band recently returned from a five-year hiatus with a new line up and has begun working on new material for their long-awaited debut full-length album.

Remnants compiles Laceration's earliest recordings; an EP, a demo and tracks from the band's 2013 split with Tinnitus. Included are 2009's Consuming Reality and the buzzed-about Realms of the Unconscious EP, which drew comparisons to the likes of Demolition Hammer.

Fans can expect ten tracks of violent death/thrash with ragged glass-gargling vocals and death metal-inspired riffs. No gimmicks! This is true old-school metal that prioritizes sheer heaviness over all else.

Tracklisting:

“Realms Of The Unconscious”

“Self Deprivation”

“Shadows Of Existence”

“Exhausted In Form”

“Bred To Consume”

“Hobo With A Shotgun”

“Critical Biopsy”

“Arise Within”

“Taphephobia”

"Shadows Of Existence"

"Exhausted In Form"