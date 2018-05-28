LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE Announce New Vocalist; Video Message Streaming

German gothic rock/metal band Lacrimas Profundere leader/guitarist Oliver Nikolas Schmid has issued the following band update:

"Dear friends! Rob (Vitacca), who has been the lead singer of Lacrimas Profundere, has decided to leave the band! Looking back on 10 years of an unforgettable band history, full of countless memorable moments, I would like to thank him for his engagement to my band.

"During the last couple of months we've had plenty of discussions, but in the end, words have been spoken and decisions have finally been reached and made. Lacrimas just cannot work without complete and constant dedication. And giving such a full-time commitment simply isn't possible for Rob anymore. It was not an easy decision, but it has taken a great load off both our shoulders.

"Rob, I would like to thank you for many great concerts and wish you all the very best for your future!

"Talking about the future?, whats next inside the Lacrimas Camp? Christopher, some friends of mine, and me are currently preparing work on a new album (to be released late 2018) and to celebrate 25 years of our band history, we decided to go back to our roots and get doooomy again in the mood of our mighty "burning: a wish" album. Therefore, we will be presenting our new singer in the clip below and be warned, he sounds so similar to my brother Christopher, that I couldn't believe my eyes.

"Julian Larre will celebrate his debut at the Donauinselfest in Vienna, June 24th. We would be more than delighted to have you all continue to accompany us on the strange journey that is Lacrimas Profundere. Stay tuned."