LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE - Bleeding The Stars Album Due In July

A new lineup, a new record and new inspirations, while returning to their well-proven strengths: German dark metal band Lacrimas Profundere place their focus on doom. On July 26th, their new album Bleeding The Stars will hit the market in the wake of three run-up single releases: The first one, "Father Of Fate" and its accompanying video clip will be out on March 29th. "Like Screams In Empty Halls" and "The Kingdom Solicitude" will follow shortly behind on May 24th and July 12th respectively, the latter containing an opulent video clip made in Iceland.

“This new record is like a new beginning for us” guitarist and band leader Oliver Nikolas Schmid explains. He reclaimed their drummer Dominik Scholz and got Julian Larre on board as a new vocalist. “I cast aside the shackles of the last years, in search of my musical roots, my dream to be a musician, breaking down Lacrimas Profundere to their very essence along the way - for the sake of music. This includes my brother and songwriter Christopher, with whom I started this madness of a band in 1993.”

The album was produced by Kristian ‘Kohle’ Kohlmannslehner, the cover artwork - featuring shades of deep crimson - was again created by Brazilian artist Elton Fernandes. Asked about their telling album title, Oliver says the following: “We read up on the big bang theory a bit. When something huge is created, there is always blood and tears involved somewhere in the process. And voilà: the album’s title was born!”