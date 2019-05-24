LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE Release Official Music Video For "Like Screams In Empty Halls"

German dark metal band, Lacrimas Profundere, have released a video for "Like Screams In Empty Halls", a track from their upcoming Bleeding The Stars album, out on July 26 via Steamhammer/Oblivion/SPV. Watch the video below, and pre-order the album here.

“This new record is like a new beginning for us” guitarist and band leader Oliver Nikolas Schmid explains. He reclaimed their drummer Dominik Scholz and got Julian Larre on board as a new vocalist. “I cast aside the shackles of the last years, in search of my musical roots, my dream to be a musician, breaking down Lacrimas Profundere to their very essence along the way - for the sake of music. This includes my brother and songwriter Christopher, with whom I started this madness of a band in 1993.”

The album was produced by Kristian ‘Kohle’ Kohlmannslehner, the cover artwork - featuring shades of deep crimson - was again created by Brazilian artist Elton Fernandes. Asked about their telling album title, Oliver says the following: “We read up on the big bang theory a bit. When something huge is created, there is always blood and tears involved somewhere in the process. And voilà: the album’s title was born!”

Tracklisting:

"I Knew And Will Forever Know"

"Celestite Woman"

"The Kingdom Solicitude"

"Mother Of Doom"

"Father Of Fate"

"Like Screams In Empty Halls"

"The Reaper"

"After All Those Infinities"

"A Sip Of Multiverse"

"A Sleeping Throne"

"Like Screams In Empty Halls" video:

"Father Of Fate" video: