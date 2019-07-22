LACUNA COIL And ALL THAT REMAINS Announce Disease Of The Anima Co-Headline Tour; BAD OMENS, TOOTHGRINDER, EXIMIOUS, UNCURED To Support

Lacuna Coil and All That Remains have announced the Disease Of The Anima co-headline tour. The tour includes special guests Bad Omens, Toothgrinder (9/15-10/10), Eximious (10/11-10/19), and Uncured. Tickets for the tour go on sale starting July 26 at 12 PM, local time. Tickets will include a digital download email directly from MusicRedemptions.com, where fans can redeem either Lacuna Coil's forthcoming album, Black Anima, or All That Remains' latest album, Victim Of The New Disease. The download will only be available in select markets.

"North America, we're so happy to finally announce our upcoming Disease Of The Anima Tour with our friends All That Remains, Bad Omens, Eximious, Toothgrinder and Uncured," states Lacuna Coil's Andrea Ferro. "This is a killer bill that will blow your mind! We can't wait to hit your stages again and see you all. Black Anima is coming soon."

"We are super happy to be joining with our old friends in Lacuna Coil. The last time we joined forces it was on the Hard Drive Live Tour and we can't wait to play some metal for you all again," states All That Remains frontman Phil Labonte.

"Since the debut of our very first single in late 2015, Bad Omens has been touring and writing vigilantly. From North America, to Europe, and even Japan all in one album cycle supporting acts such as Asking Alexandria, Parkway Drive, Bullet For My Valentine, Trivium and more. Now after what feels like 3 short years - we're kicking off our brand new self-produced sophomore record Finding God Before God Finds Me with All That Remains and Lacuna Coil on the Disease of the Anima tour and we couldn't be more proud or excited," states Bad Omens.

"Eximious is honored to be a part of such an awesome lineup. We want to thank All That Remains and Lacuna Coil, along with the rest of the touring bands for having us. We are looking forward to seeing everyone who has been following our journey," states Eximious.

Dates:

September (with Bad Omens, Toothgrinder, and Uncured)

15 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

17 - Greenville SC - The Firmament

18 - Knoxville, TN - Jackson Terminal

19 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

20 - Dothan, AL - The Plant

21 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

23 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

24 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music

27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

28 - Las Vegas, NV - Hard Rock Live*

30 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues*

October (with Bad Omens, Toothgrinder, and Uncured)

1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater*

2 - Berkley, CA - The UC Theatre

3 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

5 - Spokane, WA - The Knitting Factory*

6 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

7 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

9 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

10 - Minot, ND - The 'O' Riginal Bar



October (with Bad Omens, Eximious, and Uncured)

11 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

12 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live

16 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues*

17 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

18 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

19 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live

* no Bad Omens

