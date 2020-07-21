LACUNA COIL Announce "Black Anima: Live From The Apocalypse" Exclusive Live Streaming Show

Lacuna Coil have announced the Black Anima: Live From The Apocalypse exclusive live streaming show on September 11.

Says the band: "We’re so excited to announce a very special and unique live event we’ve been working on during these months of lockdown. We’re going to make sure this is not JUST a streaming show, we’re going to crash through the screen and make you FEEL our heat. Don’t miss it: Friday, Sept 11th at 21:00 CEST."

Early bird tickets on sale tomorrow (Wednesday, July 22) at 5 PM, CEST here.

(Photo - Cunene)