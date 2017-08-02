LACUNA COIL Announce European Tour With Special Guests CELLAR DARLING; Nothing Stands In Our Way Book To Be Published In Early 2018
August 2, 2017, an hour ago
While wrapping up the last European summer festivals, Lacuna Coil, who are playing the prestigious Wacken Open Air this weekend, are excited to announce a full European headlining tour with special guest Cellar Darling.
Tour dates:
November
10 - San Gwann, Malta - Aria Complex
11 - Andernach, Germany - JUZ LIve Club
12 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma
13 - Belgrade, Serbia - Dom Omladine
15 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club
17 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape 5
18 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Theater Club
19 - Athens, Greece - Piraeus Academy 117
22 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigburg
24 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
25 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
26 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central
28 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum
29 - Zaragoza, Spain - CC Delicias
December
1 - Lisboa, Portugal - Lisboa ao Vivo
2 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club
3 - Sevilla, Spain - Cutom
4 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje
6 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Kulturfabrik
7 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
8 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum
9 - Diest, Belgium - Moonlight Music Hall
10 - Nancy, France - Chez Paulette
11 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche Bochum
13 - Angers, France - La Chabada
14 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
15 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropol
16 - Limoges, France - Festival De Noel
In other news, Lacuna Coil are working on their first ever book, entitled Nothing Stands In Our Way, which will be published around the world early in 2018. Check lacunacoilbook.com/ for more info including the option to register for early news and more.
Cristina Scabbia (vocals) on the book: “I’m so excited to share what the last 20 years of my life were made of! It has been an awesome journey so far and so much happened it was almost impossible to remember it all!! You all know a lot about us but there is SO much more we never said and showed before, now the time is right to do it. Our backstages and living rooms will open up for you all… you’re welcome, coilers, come in and get comfortable… Once upon a time…”