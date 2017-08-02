LACUNA COIL Announce European Tour With Special Guests CELLAR DARLING; Nothing Stands In Our Way Book To Be Published In Early 2018

While wrapping up the last European summer festivals, Lacuna Coil, who are playing the prestigious Wacken Open Air this weekend, are excited to announce a full European headlining tour with special guest Cellar Darling.

Tour dates:

November

10 - San Gwann, Malta - Aria Complex

11 - Andernach, Germany - JUZ LIve Club

12 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma

13 - Belgrade, Serbia - Dom Omladine

15 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

17 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape 5

18 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Theater Club

19 - Athens, Greece - Piraeus Academy 117

22 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigburg

24 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

25 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

26 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central

28 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum

29 - Zaragoza, Spain - CC Delicias

December

1 - Lisboa, Portugal - Lisboa ao Vivo

2 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

3 - Sevilla, Spain - Cutom

4 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje

6 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Kulturfabrik

7 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

8 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum

9 - Diest, Belgium - Moonlight Music Hall

10 - Nancy, France - Chez Paulette

11 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche Bochum

13 - Angers, France - La Chabada

14 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

15 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropol

16 - Limoges, France - Festival De Noel

In other news, Lacuna Coil are working on their first ever book, entitled Nothing Stands In Our Way, which will be published around the world early in 2018. Check lacunacoilbook.com/ for more info including the option to register for early news and more.

Cristina Scabbia (vocals) on the book: “I’m so excited to share what the last 20 years of my life were made of! It has been an awesome journey so far and so much happened it was almost impossible to remember it all!! You all know a lot about us but there is SO much more we never said and showed before, now the time is right to do it. Our backstages and living rooms will open up for you all… you’re welcome, coilers, come in and get comfortable… Once upon a time…”