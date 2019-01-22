LACUNA COIL Announces Italian / UK Headline Tour, European Trek With ELUVEITIE

After the release of The 119 Show - Live In London, Lacuna Coil have announced they’ll be sharing stages with Swiss folk metal band Eluveitie and their friends in Infected Rain in fall 2019.

“Transformation is a process and as life happens you need tons of new music! That’s why we are really excited to team up with Eluveitie and our buddies in Infected Rain for this fantastic tour package. The bill is pretty diverse and interesting and we can’t wait to bring it around Europe. We will play some of our classic songs and introduce some new tunes! We know this tour is going to be rocking, and we know the fans are going to enjoy this as much as we are!” - Andrea Ferro

Italy / UK headline dates (with Eluveitie, Infected Rain)

November

2 - Bari, Italy - Demode

3 - Rome, Italy - Orion

5 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon

6 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

12 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz

13 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage

15 - Bristol, England - SWX

16 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town

17 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

European tour (with Infected Rain)

November

8 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

9 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle II

10 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

19 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

20 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

21 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

22 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller

23 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

24 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

26 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher de Palmer

27 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz II

28 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live

29 -Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

30 - Rennes, France - L'Etage

December

1 - Paris, France - Elysée-Montmartre

3 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

5 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

8 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

12 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

13 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

14 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

15 - Tallinn, Estonia - Rock Cafe

17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset

18 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena

19 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgarn

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks