LACUNA COIL - Black Anima Track-By-Track Video Streaming

Lacuna Coil will release their new album, Black Anima, this Friday (October 11( via Century Media. The band have released this track-by-track video:

Black Anima will be available as Ltd. 2CD Book Edition incl. tarot cards, Standard CD Jewelcase, black LP + CD and digital album (+Bonus Tracks). Pre-order has started, all formats are available here.

Tracklisting:

"Anima Nera"

"Sword Of Anger"

"Reckless"

"Layers Of Time"

"Apocalypse"

"Now Or Never"

"Under The Surface"

"Veneficium"

"The End Is All I Can See"

"Save Me"

"Black Anima"

"Save Me":

"Reckless" video:

"Layers Of Time" video:

