LACUNA COIL - Black Anima Track-By-Track Video Streaming
October 8, 2019, 17 minutes ago
Lacuna Coil will release their new album, Black Anima, this Friday (October 11( via Century Media. The band have released this track-by-track video:
Black Anima will be available as Ltd. 2CD Book Edition incl. tarot cards, Standard CD Jewelcase, black LP + CD and digital album (+Bonus Tracks). Pre-order has started, all formats are available here.
Tracklisting:
"Anima Nera"
"Sword Of Anger"
"Reckless"
"Layers Of Time"
"Apocalypse"
"Now Or Never"
"Under The Surface"
"Veneficium"
"The End Is All I Can See"
"Save Me"
"Black Anima"
"Save Me":
"Reckless" video:
"Layers Of Time" video:
Find Lacuna Coil's complete tour itinerary here.
(Photo - Cunene)