LACUNA COIL Cancel Shows In Dubai, Bangkok, Melbourne, Sydney, Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore, Jakarta Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Italy's Lacuna Coil have announced the cancelation of a string of live dated amidst the coronavirus outbreak. A message from the band follows:

"We regret to inform our beloved fans of South East Asia that due to circumstances beyond our control we must cancel our upcoming shows in Dubai, Bangkok, Melbourne, Sydney, Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore and Jakarta. Our home region of Lombardia, Italy, is in the midst of a Coronavirus outbreak. While cancelling is heartbreaking for us, everyone’s health and safety must come first and this includes our fans. We’re confident this emergency will soon be contained and we can get back on the road to you. Thank you for your understanding and stay safe. Ticket refunds are available for headline shows at points of purchase."

(Photo - Cunene)