LACUNA COIL - Capital Chaos TV Footage Of Entire Sacramento Show Posted

Capital Chaos TV caught Lacuna Coil at Ace Of Spades in Sacramento, CA on October 3rd. Check out video of the band's entire set below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Blood, Tears, Dust"

"Trip the Darkness"

"Our Truth"

"Spellbound"

"Layers Of Time"

"Downfall"

"Zombies"

"My Demons"

"The House of Shame"

"Heaven's A Lie"

"Reckless"

"Nothing Stands In Our Way"

Lacuna Coil released an Amazon Original song titled “Bad Things” back in October. The track is only available to stream and purchase on Amazon Music, here.

“The spookiest time of the year is approaching, the magic night when pumpkins glow by moonlight!” says Andrea Ferro of Lacuna Coil. “Halloween is known as the end of summer and the start of winter, a season associated with darkness and frigid weather. We have decided to celebrate the fact that we will be the first Italian artists to create an Amazon Original Track with an appropriately themed song called ‘Bad Things.’ The song has a unique horror vibe perfect for the last day of October, when the boundary between the living and the dead becomes blurred.”

Lacuna Coil recently released their ninth studio album Black Anima. Just as Comalies (2002), Shallow Life (2009), and chart-smashing Delirium (2016) upped the ante and rocketed the Milan-based outfit into the upper echelons of metaldom, Black Anima is a level beyond all that. It’s both a hard look at the past and a brave sprint into the future. Two years in the making, Black Anima arrives the same year that Lacuna Coil celebrates their 20th anniversary as a band.

Amazon Music listeners can find Lacuna Coil’s song “Bad Things” on the playlist “Metal Scene”, a collection of loud, supercharged metal music to stir up some mayhem in your world. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa play the Amazon Original by Lacuna Coil" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

Lineup:

Cristina Scabbia - Vocals

Andrea Ferro - Vocals

Marco “Maki” Coti-Zelati - Guitars, Bass Guitar, Keyboards & Synths

Diego DD Cavallotti - Guitars

Richard Meiz - Drums