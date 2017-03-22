LACUNA COIL Debut “Blood, Tears, Dust” Music Video

After returning from a triumphant run throughout South America and right before embarking on some shows with their labelmates Arch Enemy and The Haunted, Lacuna Coil are releasing a video clip for one of their crowd favourites, “Blood, Tears, Dust”. The video was directed and edited by Cosimo Alemà and produced by the production company Borotalco.

Cristina Scabbia (vocals) about the video: “Right now I can't tell you, everything about “Blood, Tears, Dust”, as this video is part of something bigger... This is the core of who we are as a band: the sweat, the dirt, the raw energy. It's our insanity and all of us feeling comfortable with it. I love how by Cosimo Alemà filmed this, the photography, the colors and the hints in the story are perfectly placed and it is the first time we are really ‘acting’. This video is only a part of a much bigger plan... stay tuned. Hope you enjoy this video as much as I do!"

Lacuna Coil live dates are listed below

April

8 - Epinal, France - La Souris Verte

4 - Langen (Hessen), Germany - Neue Stadthalle (with Arch Enemy, The Haunted)

5 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk (with Arch Enemy, The Haunted)

6 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage (with Arch Enemy, The Haunted)

7 - Durbuy, Belgium - Durbuy Rock Festival (with Arch Enemy, The Haunted)

9 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik (with Arch Enemy, The Haunted)

May

1 - Wroclaw, Poland - Thanks Jimi Festival

6 - Trofaiach, Austria - Feel the Noise Festival

19 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmel

20 - Monthey, Switzerland - Irreversible Festival

22 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Bascula

24 - Tampere, Finland - Yo Talo

26 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Aurora Club

27 - Moscow, Russia - Volta Club

July

1 - Cagliari, Italy - Arena Sant'Elia (+ CJ Ramone)

6 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rock Harz Festival

8 - Sabbioneta (MN), Italy - Sabbio Summer Fest

16 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock

22 - Esslingen, Germany - Riverside Festival

August

1 - Treviso, Italy - Suoni di Marca Festival

4 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

6 - Manduria (TA), Italy - South's Cheyenne International Bike Show & Rock Metal Festival