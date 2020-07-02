LACUNA COIL - Episode 1 Of On Tour With Lacuna Coil Video Series Available

Italy's Lacuna Coil have checked in with the following update:

"As we’re still not allowed to travel the world and get on stage and sing with you every night, follow us on a journey through the 2019 Black Anima European Tour, only on our YouTube channel.

Every Wednesday at 15.00 CEST, a new episode of the On Tour With Lacuna Coil series will go live. Watch Episode 1 now and make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss the next ones!"

Back in March, Lacuna Coil released an official live video for the single, "Save Me". Recorded on their last European tour the video shows powerful moments on stage and some intimate insights behind it.

“Save me is about the fact that we all make mistakes, have struggles, and even regret things. But we are not those mistakes and struggles, we have the power to shape our day, the time is now.” - Andrea Ferro

Check out the video, directed by Isabella D’Alessandro, below: