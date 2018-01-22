LACUNA COIL - Fan-Filmed Video From 20th Anniversary Show In London Posted

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Lacuna Coil’s debut. To celebrate this special date, the band announced a very special show dubbed Nothing Stands In Our Way, a one night only exclusive show that took place on January 19th at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London, England.

The band originally issued the following statement: “We are very excited to celebrate our twentieth anniversary with an exclusive live show on January 19th in London! London is a very special city for us – it welcomed us with open arms when we started 20 years ago and we feel it’s the perfect place to invite our fans from all over the world to celebrate with us. As for what will happen…that’s a surprise, you’ll have to come and see for yourselves!”

Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"A Current Obsession"

"1.19"

"My Wings"

"End Of Time"

"Blood, Tears, Dust"

"Swamped"

"The Army Inside"

"Veins Of Glass"

"One Cold Day"

"The House Of Shame"

"When A Dead Man Walks"

"Tight Rope"

"Soul Into Hades"

"Hyperfast"

"I Like It"

"Heaven's A Lie"

"Senzafine"

"Closer"

"Comalies"

"Our Truth"

"Falling"

"Wide Awake"

Encore:

"I Forgive (But I Won't Forget Your Name)"

"Enjoy The Silence" (Depeche Mode)

"Nothing Stands In Our Way"

Lacuna Coil are also working on their first ever book of the same title, Nothing Stands In Our Way, which will be published around the world early in 2018. Go to lacunacoil.com for more info including the option to register for early news and more.

Cristina Scabbia (vocals) on the book: “I’m so excited to share what the last 20 years of my life were made of! It has been an awesome journey so far and so much happened it was almost impossible to remember it all!! You all know a lot about us but there is SO much more we never said and showed before, now the time is right to do it. Our backstages and living rooms will open up for you all… you’re welcome, coilers, come in and get comfortable… Once upon a time…”