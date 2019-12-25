LACUNA COIL Frontman ANDREA FERRO Talks New Album - "Some Songs Are More Focused On The Original Sound Of The Band, The Gothic Side Of Things"

Lacuna Coil frontman Andrea Ferro spoke with KaaosTV prior to the band´s sold-out show at Tavastia in Helsinki, Finland on December 13th. Check out the interview below. He discussed the band's new album, Black Anima, and the current trend of big name headliners at festival shows and on tour in Europe.

Capital Chaos TV caught Lacuna Coil at Ace Of Spades in Sacramento, CA on October 3rd. Check out video of the band's entire set below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Blood, Tears, Dust"

"Trip the Darkness"

"Our Truth"

"Spellbound"

"Layers Of Time"

"Downfall"

"Zombies"

"My Demons"

"The House of Shame"

"Heaven's A Lie"

"Reckless"

"Nothing Stands In Our Way"

Lacuna Coil recently released their ninth studio album Black Anima. Just as Comalies (2002), Shallow Life (2009), and chart-smashing Delirium (2016) upped the ante and rocketed the Milan-based outfit into the upper echelons of metaldom, Black Anima is a level beyond all that. It’s both a hard look at the past and a brave sprint into the future. Two years in the making, Black Anima arrives the same year that Lacuna Coil celebrates their 20th anniversary as a band.

Lineup:

Cristina Scabbia - Vocals

Andrea Ferro - Vocals

Marco “Maki” Coti-Zelati - Guitars, Bass Guitar, Keyboards & Synths

Diego DD Cavallotti - Guitars

Richard Meiz - Drums