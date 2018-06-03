LACUNA COIL Post 30 Minute Delirium World Tour 2017 Documentary

Follow Lacuna Coil as they take the stage in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru and Mexico during their Delirium World Tour 2017 in this behind-the-scenes and live documentary directed by bassist Marco Coti Zelati.

Rezophonic is a musical project organized by Mario Riso, who is also co-founder of Rock TV in Italy. They have released a new single entitled "Mayday" featuring Lacuna Coil. Check it out below.

Profits from the music goes to the African Medical And Research Foundation (AMREF). For information on Rezophonic go to this location.

Check out video below of Lacuna Coil vocalist Cristina Scabbia performing the Dead Or Alive hit "You Spin Me Round" with Rezophonic in London back in 2010.