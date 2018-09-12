LACUNA COIL Release "Blood, Tears, Dust" Video From The 119 Show - Live In London

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Lacuna Coil’s debut. To celebrate this special year, they played an exceptional show on January 19th in London at the O2 Forum Kentish Town. The unique, one-time event was filmed and recorded for The 119 Show - Live In London, which is scheduled for release on November 9th.

The band have released a first song and clip from the show, “Blood, Tears, Dust" (The 119 Show - Live In London), which you can watch below:

Fans can look forward not only to a very special live performance that was accompanied by the UK circus group Incandescence, but also to a career spanning set including Lacuna Coil songs never played live before.

The band comments: “What took place at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on the 19th of January 2018 was pure magic. It was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience for us as a band and as people. The work involved, the pre-performance tension, the intensity on stage, the energy between us and the audience - all of this was beyond anything we’ve ever done before. This event was not just a show, it was a birthday party, an anniversary celebration and most importantly a huge THANK YOU to everyone who travelled side by side with us for the last twenty years. And now, with the release of The 119 Show - Live In London we can also share the magic with those fans who weren’t able to party with us in January."

Tracklisting:

"A Current Obsession"

"1.19"

"My Wings"

"End Of Time"

"Blood, Tears, Dust"

"Swamped"

"The Army Inside"

"Veins Of Glass"

"One Cold Day"

"The House Of Shame"

"When A Dead Man Walks"

"Tight Rope"

"Soul Into Hades"

"Hyperfast"

"I Like It"

"Heaven's A Lie"

"Senzafine"

"Closer"

"Comalies"

"Our Truth"

"Falling"

"Wide Awake"

"I Forgive (But I Won't Forget Your Name)"

"Enjoy The Silence"

"Nothing Stands In Our Way"

Trailer:

After the release the band will head out for a European tour to support the release of The 119 Show - Live In London. Dates below.

November

2 - Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise

3 - Bruges, Belgium - Entrepot

4 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel

6 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

8 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

9 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central

10 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta

11 - Dresden, Germany - Scheune

13 - Munich, Germany - Strom

14 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

15 - Milan, Italy - Santeria

(Photo - Alessandro Olgiati)