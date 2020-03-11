LACUNA COIL Release Official Live Video For "Save Me"; New Live Dates Confirmed
Lacuna Coil have released an official live video for the single, "Save Me". Recorded on their last European tour the video shows powerful moments on stage and some intimate insights behind it.
“Save me is about the fact that we all make mistakes, have struggles, and even regret things. But we are not those mistakes and struggles, we have the power to shape our day, the time is now.” - Andrea Ferro
Check out the video, directed by Isabella D’Alessandro, below:
After wrapping up their South American headliner tour, Lacuna Coil are happy to announce further tour dates for 2020. See all confirmed dates below.
April
17 - Cambrai, France - Betiz Fest
18 - Bomal, Belgium - Durbuy Rock Festival
19 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
20 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
22 - Erfurt, Germany - Club From Hell
23 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall
24 - Bremen, Germany - Pier 2
25 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
May
1 - Ciudad De Mexico, Mexico - Domination Festival
3 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
4 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven
6 - Austin, TX - Emo’s
7 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
9 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Teather
10 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Mayan
12 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
13 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
14 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
15 - Vancouver, BC - Imperial
17 - Edmonton, AB - Midway
18 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
20 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
21 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
22 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
23 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus
24 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
25 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
26 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
June
12 - Donington, UK - Download Festival
21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
July
3 - Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle
4 - Colombier, France - Plane’R Fest
8 - Torino, Italy - Flowers Festival
10 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock
18 - Mogilovo, Bulgaria - Midalidare Rock
25 - Louro, Portugal - Laurus Nobilis
31 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
August
9 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Metal Festival
14 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival
15 - Graz, Austria - Metal On The Hill