LACUNA COIL Release Official Live Video For "Save Me"; New Live Dates Confirmed

Lacuna Coil have released an official live video for the single, "Save Me". Recorded on their last European tour the video shows powerful moments on stage and some intimate insights behind it.

“Save me is about the fact that we all make mistakes, have struggles, and even regret things. But we are not those mistakes and struggles, we have the power to shape our day, the time is now.” - Andrea Ferro

Check out the video, directed by Isabella D’Alessandro, below:

After wrapping up their South American headliner tour, Lacuna Coil are happy to announce further tour dates for 2020. See all confirmed dates below.

April

17 - Cambrai, France - Betiz Fest

18 - Bomal, Belgium - Durbuy Rock Festival

19 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

20 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

22 - Erfurt, Germany - Club From Hell

23 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall

24 - Bremen, Germany - Pier 2

25 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

May

1 - Ciudad De Mexico, Mexico - Domination Festival

3 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

4 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven

6 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

7 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

9 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Teather

10 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Mayan

12 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

13 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

14 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

15 - Vancouver, BC - Imperial

17 - Edmonton, AB - Midway

18 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

20 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

21 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

22 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

23 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

24 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

25 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

26 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

June

12 - Donington, UK - Download Festival

21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

3 - Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle

4 - Colombier, France - Plane’R Fest

8 - Torino, Italy - Flowers Festival

10 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock

18 - Mogilovo, Bulgaria - Midalidare Rock

25 - Louro, Portugal - Laurus Nobilis

31 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

August

9 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Metal Festival

14 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival

15 - Graz, Austria - Metal On The Hill