LACUNA COIL Release Official Music Video For "Layers Of Time"; More Black Anima Album Details Revealed

Lacuna Coil will release their new album, Black Anima on October 11 via Century Media. Today they present the first single, “Layers Of Time”, which comes with an official music video. Watch below.

“Ladies and gentlemen: we give you ‘Layers Of Time’! We are so excited that our first new music from Black Anima is finally released. ‘Layers Of Time’ will hit you hard - and it’s just a taste of what’s to come... Enjoy!” - Cristina Scabbia

Once more Lacuna Coil teamed up with director Roberto Cinardi (aka SaKu) to shoot the video for “Layers Of Time”. SaKu already worked with the band for many videos such as the award winning “Spellbound” (2009), “I Won't Tell You” (2010), "End Of Time" (2012) and the short film with members of the band Dark Passengers (2012).

Black Anima will be available as Ltd. 2CD Book Edition incl. tarot cards, Standard CD Jewelcase, black LP + CD and digital album (+Bonus Tracks). Pre-order has started, all formats are available here.

Tracklisting

"Anima Nera"

"Sword Of Anger"

"Reckless"

"Layers Of Time"

"Apocalypse"

"Now Or Never"

"Under The Surface"

"Veneficium"

"The End Is All I Can See"

"Save Me"

"Black Anima"

"Layers Of Time" video:

(Band photo - Cunene)