LACUNA COIL Reveal Black Anima Album Cover

Italian metal icons, Lacuna Coil, have released the album cover for their new album, Black Anima, out on October 11 worldwide via Century Media Records.

“Black Anima is all of us. It’s you and it’s me, it’s everything we hide and fiercely expose to a world that’s halfway asleep. It is the fogged mirror we are peering into searching for the truth. It’s sacrifice and pain, it’s justice and fear, it’s fury and revenge, it’s past and future... Human beings in the magnificence of a disturbing ambiguity. The black core that balances it all... as without darkness light would never exist. We proudly present to you our new work and can’t wait to welcome you in our embrace. We are the Anima.” - Cristina Scabbia, Lacuna Coil.

Black Anima is the follow up to Lacuna Coil's Delirium (2016), which entered the charts in the US (#16 Current Album Chart, #2 Hard Rock Chart) and all over Europe and The 116 Show - Live In London, which was released in late 2018 to celebrate the band’s 20th anniversary.

Stay tuned for more news, soon.

Lacuna Coil will be playing some more festival shows in summer and will be on extended European tour together with Swiss folk metal band Eluveitie and their friends in Infected Rain.

Find the band's tour itinerary here.

(Photo - LacunaCoil.com)