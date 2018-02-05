LACUNA COIL's CRISTINA SCABBIA - "We Are Definitely A Band Who Likes To Explore New Things"; Video Interview

Prior to Lacuna Coil's recent show in Athens, Greece, vocalist Cristina Scabbia was interviewed by Dimitris Kazantzis of Rock Pages, an excerpt follows:

Lacuna Coil show a different face on this tour. How did you come up with the idea for the entire band to put make-up on and wear these clothes? How does it feel to bring this sanatorium atmosphere on stage?



Cristina Scabbia: "Well, it all came very spontaneously due to the topic of this record, because it was very important to give a very strong visual during the live shows. Off the shows, we are who we are on our everyday life. But on stage we think it’s really important to combine the music… the topic within the record. Especially Delirium, which is the one we are promoting right now and what we are offering visually. So, it was very natural for us due to the straight-jackets to come up with something even more extreme, and we’ve always been huge fans of horror movies and extreme effects makeup. It was the right time to experiment with this right now. It might change completely with the next record. But, we are definitely a band who likes to explore new things, to evolve, to change. We don’t like to get stuck to the same thing over and over."

Catch Lacuna Coil live in concert:

April

14 - Epic Metal Fest - Tilburg, Netherlands (with Epica)

June

2 - Metalfest CZ - Pilsen, Czech Republic

24 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

29 - Hardrock Laager Festival - Vana-Vigala, Estonia

30 - Castle Rock - Mülheim An Der Ruhr, Germany

July

13 - Gefle Metal Festival - Gavle, Sweden

14 - Area 53 Festival - Leoben, Austria

20 - John Smith Festival - Laukka-Aho, Finland

August

11 - Rock auf den Halligen - Langeneß, Germany



