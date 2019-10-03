LACUNA COIL Streaming New Single "Save Me"

Lacuna Coil are streaming the song "Save Me", from their new album, Black Anima, out on October 11 via Century Media. Listen below.

Black Anima will be available as Ltd. 2CD Book Edition incl. tarot cards, Standard CD Jewelcase, black LP + CD and digital album (+Bonus Tracks). Pre-order has started, all formats are available here.

Tracklisting:

"Anima Nera"

"Sword Of Anger"

"Reckless"

"Layers Of Time"

"Apocalypse"

"Now Or Never"

"Under The Surface"

"Veneficium"

"The End Is All I Can See"

"Save Me"

"Black Anima"

"Save Me":

"Reckless" video:

"Layers Of Time" video:

(Photo - Cunene)