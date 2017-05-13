LACUNA COIL Talk Upcoming 20th Anniversary - "We're Preparing Some Surprises For Next Year; After That Maybe We'll Start Working On A New Record" (Video)

During an interview with the Impact Metal Channel on May 7th in Budapest, Hungary, Lacuna Coil vocalists Cristina Scabbia and Andrea Ferro talked about the band's upcoming 20th anniversary and revealed they have no immediate plans for a new album, stating fans shouldn't expect to hear brand new material until 2019. Check out the interview below.

Lacuna Coil are celebrating their 20 year anniversary and they have opened another chapter in the relationship between the band and their long-term label: Lacuna Coil have just signed a new deal with Century Media Records.

Antje Lange, General Manager International of Century Media Records: “Century Media Records is very happy that Lacuna Coil have renewed their contract with us and we are very much looking forward to the next albums of this exceptional Italian band. Century Media appreciates the continuous trust of the band. The recent album ’Delirium’ charted in 12 countries and the band is touring around the globe.”

Cristina Scabbia, vocals: “I am so excited to have signed with Century Media again. Nowadays it is so important that, whichever label is backing up an artist or a band, one has full trust in the artistic and musical vision. I know Lacuna Coil and Century Media will continue to work hard together to make common goals happen faster and more successfully.”

Andrea Ferro, vocals: “We are really excited about starting this new adventure with Century Media Records, we had some great 20 years together that helped us become an internationally successful band. Like in every relationship there have been ups and downs but overall we’ve worked with some great people always willing to grow up with the band and together we have achieved really amazing goals. Here is to another chapter about to start and more successful stories!”

Lacuna Coil have announced that they will be joining Dutch symphonic metal giants Epica on the North American leg of the band's Ultimate Principal Tour. The month-long September trek marks Lacuna Coil's first US tour dates in over a year, as the band continues to support their latest full length studio album, Delirium. Joining Lacuna Coil and Epica on the Ultimate Principal Tour are Insomnium and Elantris.

Lacuna Coil’s complete live itinerary can be found at this location.