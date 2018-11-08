LACUNA COIL Upload Video Recap Of The 119 Show - Live In London Screening

Lacuna Coil have released a video recap of the band's October 23rd screening of The 119 Show - Live In London, which took place at Screen On The Green in Islington, London, UK. Watch below:

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Lacuna Coil’s debut. To celebrate this special year, they played an exceptional show on January 19th in London at the O2 Forum Kentish Town. The unique, one-time event was filmed and recorded for The 119 Show - Live In London, which is scheduled for release tomorrow, Friday, November 9th.

Fans can look forward not only to a very special live performance that was accompanied by the UK circus group Incandescence, but also to a career spanning set including Lacuna Coil songs never played live before.

The band comments: “What took place at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on the 19th of January 2018 was pure magic. It was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience for us as a band and as people. The work involved, the pre-performance tension, the intensity on stage, the energy between us and the audience - all of this was beyond anything we’ve ever done before. This event was not just a show, it was a birthday party, an anniversary celebration and most importantly a huge THANK YOU to everyone who travelled side by side with us for the last twenty years. And now, with the release of The 119 Show - Live In London we can also share the magic with those fans who weren’t able to party with us in January."

Tracklisting:

"A Current Obsession"

"1.19"

"My Wings"

"End Of Time"

"Blood, Tears, Dust"

"Swamped"

"The Army Inside"

"Veins Of Glass"

"One Cold Day"

"The House Of Shame"

"When A Dead Man Walks"

"Tight Rope"

"Soul Into Hades"

"Hyperfast"

"I Like It"

"Heaven's A Lie"

"Senzafine"

"Closer"

"Comalies"

"Our Truth"

"Falling"

"Wide Awake"

"I Forgive (But I Won't Forget Your Name)"

"Enjoy The Silence"

"Nothing Stands In Our Way"

“The House Of Shame” video:

“Blood, Tears, Dust" video:

Trailer:

Tour dates below:

November

8 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

9 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central

10 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta

11 - Dresden, Germany - Scheune

13 - Munich, Germany - Strom

14 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

15 - Milan, Italy - Santeria

Lacuna Coil have launched the pre-order for their first-ever book, Nothing Stands In Our Way: The Official Illustrated History, available on November 28th via Rocket 88.

The full 20-year story of the Italian Gothfathers as told by the band in their own words. Illustrated throughout with rare and candid photographs, memorabilia and personal artefacts, here is the Lacuna Coil story in all its dark glory.

Founder members Andrea Ferro, Marco Coti Zelati, and Cristina Scabbia have recalled the birth, growth and full flowering of the band to tell twenty years of Lacuna Coil in Nothing Stands In Our Way. It is available in two editions, the Classic and the Signature set. Pre-order now to be sure of getting a copy, and for the chance to have a name printed in the book.

Further details here.

Watch an unboxing video below:

(Photo - Alessandro Olgiati)