LACUNA COIL Vocalist CRISTINA SCABBIA - "Happiness Starts From The Inside, Regardless Of What Is Happening On The Outside"

On December 29th, Lacuna Coil vocalist Cristina Scabbia posted a 2017 year-end wrap-up. Check it out below.

"The beginning of a new year is very, very close. I find myself thinking about everything that happened to me in 2017. So many things have happened. In few months I have lost both my parents, the two humang beings I loved the most in the entire universe, the ones who always supported me and made me who I am today and will guide me until the end of my days.

I have ended a very long relationship who fullfilled 13 years of my existence and my heart. I have spent incredible moments with Lacuna Coil, working on a record that was very successful and lots of people appreciated, touring the world, meeeting lots of new fans.

I have lost lots of precious lives, around me. I shared laughs and tears with my friends. I know more than ever how much I care about them.

I like to think that everything happens for a reason. Even the most heartbreaking experiences taught me so much and gave me this feeling of... almost being invincible. I know that the most important things in life can’t be purchased, I know love is all around me, I know I have an army of friends that I love to death, I have lots of great plans for 2018.

Most of all I do know happiness starts from the inside, regardless of what is happening on the outside.

I wish you all a great end of the year and may 2018 be bright and full of inspiration."

On September 29th, 2017 Epica and Lacuna Coil rolled into New York City and performed at the PlayStation Theater. Fan-filmed video of Epica vocalist Simone Simons guesting on "Heaven's A Lie" during Lacuna Coil's set, and Lacuna Coil singer returning the favour on Epica's "Storm The Sorrow", can be viewed below.