LACUNA COIL Vocalist CRISTINA SCABBIA - "I Can’t Read Into The Future And I Don’t Know When All This Will Be Finally Over"

Lacuna Coil singer Cristina Scabbia took to Instagram to share the following message in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic:

"I can’t read into the future and I don’t know when all this will be finally over... All I know is that at the end of it all I hope we will all remember how important is to collaborate, considering each other and love our own countries... knowing we are all part of the same universe. Stay safe out there!"

Lacuna Coil recently released an official live video for the single, "Save Me". Recorded on their last European tour the video shows powerful moments on stage and some intimate insights behind it.

“Save me is about the fact that we all make mistakes, have struggles, and even regret things. But we are not those mistakes and struggles, we have the power to shape our day, the time is now.” - Andrea Ferro

Check out the video, directed by Isabella D’Alessandro, below: