LACUNA COIL Vocalist CRISTINA SCABBIA On New Album's Darker Direction - "We Just Like It Heavier" (Video)

Capital Chaos TV recently spoke with Lacuna Coil vocalist Cristina Scabbia to discuss the band's new album, Black Anima. Check it out below.

On the band's new darker direction:

"That's why it is the heaviest and darker record that we've ever done as Lacuna Coil, and we wanted to give this type of style to this record because of the thematics, and because we just like it heavier. I know we're kind of going the opposite way that a lot of bands are doing but that's what we like."

On the current state of the music industry.

"Well, things definitely changed, because back when we started, of course it was all about physical copies. It was all about waiting at the record store for the release of the album religiously, you were waiting for that day, and now it's like everything is on streaming. There are leaks because some dicks are putting albums and songs out without any respect for the artist like it's a piece of nothing, while every song, every record holds the art of the artist. There is a little bit less respect for music, which is kind of sad for those who don't understand."

Lacuna Coil have released a track-by-track video for the new album:

Black Anima is available as Ltd. 2CD Book Edition incl. tarot cards, Standard CD Jewelcase, black LP + CD and digital album (+Bonus Tracks). Pre-order has started, all formats are available here.

Tracklisting:

"Anima Nera"

"Sword Of Anger"

"Reckless"

"Layers Of Time"

"Apocalypse"

"Now Or Never"

"Under The Surface"

"Veneficium"

"The End Is All I Can See"

"Save Me"

"Black Anima"

"Save Me":

"Reckless" video:

"Layers Of Time" video:

