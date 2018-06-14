LACUNA COIL Vocalist CRISTINA SCABBIA Says Working With MEGADETH On "À Tout Le Monde" Was "A Great Honour"

Cristina Scabbia has looked back on the recording of Megadeth’s "À Tout le Monde", for which she contributed vocals back in 2007, calling the experience; “A great honour”. The Lacuna Coil singer made the remarks while speaking exclusively to eonmusic at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards, which took place at London’s Indigo at the O2 on Monday night (June 11th).

On hand along with band mate Andrea Ferro to collect the "Best Live Band" award, Scabbia said that they had been delighted to accept the award. “We picked London as special place for our 20th anniversary show, so it closes the cycle!”, said the singer, continuing; “We’re very happy to win an award here.”

Ferro added; “It’s been an honour for us. London has been embracing the band since the very beginning, and it’s always been kind of a hometown hit for us. We’re from Milan, Italy, but for us, London is like a second home.”

When asked about the experience of recording with Megadeth, for a re-working of the song originally from the 1994 Youthanasia album, Cristina admitted that it was not a call she expected to receive. “It was a surprise for me, because I didn’t know the guys prior to the recording”, she admitted.

Going on to explain that she didn’t join the Big Four act in the studio, Scabbia explained; “The recording was done only with Andy Sneap, who was the producer of United Abominations, so we [first] met Megadeth when we did the first Gigantour [in November 2007] with them in Australia.”

Asked if she was familiar with the Dave Mustaine-penned track, which was re-purposed, and re-titled "À Tout le Monde (Set Me Free)" for the 2007 release, the singer said; “Yes, it was actually my favourite Megadeth song, so I was even more surprised!”, adding, “I was surprised that they did a new version, and was surprised that they asked me to perform the very first duet they’ve ever done. It’s probably the only one. I don't know if they’ll do another one, so it was a huge honour for me.”

Find the full story here.