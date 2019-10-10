LACUNA COIL Vocalist CRISTINA SCABBIA Talks New Album, Guesting On TARJA's New Record, Participating On The Voice Of Italy (Video)

Lacuna Coil will release their new album, Black Anima, this Friday (October 11th) via Century Media. Vocalist Cristina Scabbia spoke with Duke TV about the album and its visuals, her guest vocals on Tarja Turunen’s new album, her participation on The Voice Of Italy, the fans, and her passion for video games. Check out the interview below.

Lacuna Coil have released a track-by-track video for the new album:

Black Anima will be available as Ltd. 2CD Book Edition incl. tarot cards, Standard CD Jewelcase, black LP + CD and digital album (+Bonus Tracks). Pre-order has started, all formats are available here.

Tracklisting:

"Anima Nera"

"Sword Of Anger"

"Reckless"

"Layers Of Time"

"Apocalypse"

"Now Or Never"

"Under The Surface"

"Veneficium"

"The End Is All I Can See"

"Save Me"

"Black Anima"

"Save Me":

"Reckless" video:

"Layers Of Time" video:

(Photo - Cunene)